Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $605,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Alphabet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.65. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.