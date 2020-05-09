Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 30,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 83,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

