Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 689.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213,827 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,055,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,912,000 after purchasing an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,494,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.