Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908,240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of Veeva Systems worth $1,078,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $54,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $35,949.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,237. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $192.34 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.60, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

