Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ventas worth $1,020,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.34%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

