Vigilare Wealth Management Has $809,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

