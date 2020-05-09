Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

