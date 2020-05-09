Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

