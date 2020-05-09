Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Cut by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $185.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $358.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

