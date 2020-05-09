Vocus Group (ASX:VOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $3.01. Vocus Group shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,339,092 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Vocus Group alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Hanning sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.96), for a total value of A$1,383,500.00 ($981,205.67).

About Vocus Group (ASX:VOC)

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.