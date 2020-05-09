Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.