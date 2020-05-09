Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 65,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Baker Chad R increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 67,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 149,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 74,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

