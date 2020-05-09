Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.