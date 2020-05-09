Warburg Research Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €41.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.85 ($34.70).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 1-year high of €42.86 ($49.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.16 and a 200-day moving average of €31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $692.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

