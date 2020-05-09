Wedbush Comments on Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $936.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.78%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 585,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

