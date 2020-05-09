Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

