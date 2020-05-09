Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.27. Western Energy Services shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 10,300 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRG. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Western Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

