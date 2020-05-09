Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Position Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,833 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,072,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $48,772,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.93. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

