Winfield Associates Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 126.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 26.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $358.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

