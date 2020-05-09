Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,504,643,000 after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

