Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $60.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

