Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $10.10. Yellow Pages shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 2,338 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on Y shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.23. The company has a market cap of $257.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.51 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Pages Ltd will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.