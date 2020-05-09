Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.45). EQT reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Cfra increased their target price on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in EQT by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

