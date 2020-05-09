Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.64 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. Research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 10,261 shares of company stock worth $116,552 in the last ninety days. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. AJO LP boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.