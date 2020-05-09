Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of MTS Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 646.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 88,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,583,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in MTS Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 60,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

MTSC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

