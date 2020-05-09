Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in VF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in VF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.41.

NYSE:VFC opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

