Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 113,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

NYSE ITW opened at $161.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

