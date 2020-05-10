14,600 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,905 shares of company stock valued at $577,980. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $192.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $185.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.