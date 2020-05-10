17,400 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

