29,300 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. American National Bank bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Xilinx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,294 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

