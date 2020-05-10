3,300 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 155.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $719.57 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $691.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 123.66% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $715.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

