36,300 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

