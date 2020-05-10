3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.46. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. 3D Systems shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 51,115 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDD. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,542 shares of company stock valued at $125,560. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $886.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

