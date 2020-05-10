41,501 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ExlService by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ExlService by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

