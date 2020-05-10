6,100 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

