AA (LON:AA) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Peel Hunt

AA (LON:AA) had its price objective decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AA from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 79 ($1.04).

LON AA opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.91. AA has a one year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 77.05 ($1.01).

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

