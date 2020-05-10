Acacia Research (ACTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 152.21%.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $2.45 on Friday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

