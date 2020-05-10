Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.77.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.