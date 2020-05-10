AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACRX stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

