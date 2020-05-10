Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 14.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adient traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.75, 1,872,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,841,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Get Adient alerts:

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $20,487,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Adient by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $8,941,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.