Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,313 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,365 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,707,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,546,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 757,942 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aecom by 289.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 461,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

