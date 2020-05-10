AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) CEO Purchases $2,383,768.80 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,471,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,598,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,512 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,669 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.