Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, insider Andrew Oxtoby purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,070,165 shares of company stock valued at $31,650,792 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

