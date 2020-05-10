Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

ALXN stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

