Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. FIX lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

