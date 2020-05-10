Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

