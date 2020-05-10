Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.65. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

