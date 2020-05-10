Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.65. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

