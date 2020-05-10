Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $178,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

