Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 13.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Alphabet by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 67,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,879,000 after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,321.65. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

